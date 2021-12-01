Rihanna named Barbados ‘National Hero’ amidst pregnancy claims

Popular international artist Robyn Rihanna Fenty alias Rihanna has been declared a state National hero in Barbados.

The singer was awarded the honours when she attended the declaration of the republic and inauguration ceremony for Mason in her hometown of Bridgetown on November 30, 2021.

As part of the ceremony, prime minister Mia Mottley bestowed the honor of National Hero of Barbados to the singer and entrepreneur. Barbados has become a republic after the island cut ties with the UK, and the country’s first act was to honor the Barbados-born billionaire Rihanna as its hero.

She is the second woman in Barbados history to be given the honor of National Hero after religious leader Sarah Ann Gill, who died in 1866, and she is also only one of two living Barbados National Heroes, with the other being 85-year-old cricketer Sir Garfield, who received the title in 1998.

Many fans, however, during the inaugural ceremony couldn’t help but notice that the RnB artist appeared to have a rather growing belly bump, which caught the attention of many, boiling up to speculations of whether she could be pregnant.

However, Rihanna is yet to comment on the rumors making rounds on the internet.

Rihanna and her American rapper boyfriend Rocky had for the longest time denied that their relationship was anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her the love of his life in 2021. The pair started off as friends, which eventually blossomed into romance, and have been exclusively dating for months now.

Previously, the ‘man down’ hitmaker split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020, citing they weren’t a good long-term match.

Rihanna is been an international musical icon, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and actress, earning her a place in the A list of one of the most influential musicians across the globe. She’s previously been named the world’s richest female musician with a net worth of approximately US$1.7 billion, with most of it coming from her ever-growing cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty.

This merely reinforces her status as the richest female musician on the planet, a title she’s held since 2019 when she was rated to be worth US$600 million, and similarly commands a following of over 112 million followers on Instagram.