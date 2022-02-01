Rihanna, A$AP Rocky expecting first child

Superstar singer, Robyn Rihanna, simply referred to as Rihanna, and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

The couple recently shared the news during which she was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her growing baby bump.

In a series of pictures published by People magazine, the Umbrella hitmaker and Rocky walk hand in hand, smiling at each other, with A$AP kissing her forehead in one shot.

The Fenty Beauty mogul and Rocky were longtime friends before first reports of their romantic relationship emerged in December 2020.

Their relationship followed shortly after her split from Hassan Jameel.

Rocky was soon spotted spending Christmas with Rihanna’s family in Barbados that year.

A$AP Rocky confirmed their romance in an interview with GQ in May 2021, after months of speculation that the two were dating. In the interview, he called Rihanna the “love of my life.”

“So much better when you got the one. … She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he gushed. “I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

He also expressed his desire to have kids with Rihanna one day.