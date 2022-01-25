Reverend Natasha set to wed Indian boyfriend

Reverend Lucy Natasha and her fiancée Prophet Stanley Carmel are set to tie the knot soon, Nairobi News has established.

The wedding between the flamboyant pastor and her fiancé is set for January 29, 2022, according to a source privy to the ongoing.

The union comes less than two months after Carmel, the Indian preacher, proposed to his lover at a church event.

He’d earlier confessed to wooing HER via social media.

“I slid into her DM (Direct Message),” he explained.

The exquisite proposal event went down at the Boma Hotel in Nairobi with men donning traditional Indian attires while females dressed in saris.

The lovebirds had been dating for a year before and since their engagement and never shy from posting photos of each other in emotional captions.

Earlier, Rev Natasha disclosed they intended to hold three wedding ceremonies, one in Kenya, another in her boo’s home country and a third in his current country of residence.

The gorgeous Kenyan preacher who is known for her showy display of her opulence lifestyle, is the firstborn of three siblings and is now living her dream of serving the Lord with her future husband.

“I would like to get married one day, you know because I believe being single is a season and also marriage is a season. And the kind of man that I see my future with is God-fearing man, a man with high family values, a man who is also a destiny partner. I want to marry somebody who will be a destiny partner,” she said in a previous interview.