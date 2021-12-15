Reprieve for motorists as fuel prices remain unchanged

An attendant at Kobil Petrol Station along Koinange Street, Nairobi serves a motorist on September 1, 2018. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA

Motorists will not require major adjustments to their travel budget over the festive season after the government on Tuesday retained the fuel pump prices for the next month.

Thus, the prices of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene remain unchanged until January 14, 2022, when the next review is due.

A litre of petrol will retail at Sh129.72 in Nairobi while diesel will cost Sh110.60.

Kerosene, mostly used by low-income households for cooking and lighting will cost Sh103.54 at the pump.

The unchanged prices have saved consumers from possible increased costs ahead of the festive season which is characterized by heavy traveling.

The Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director-General Daniel Kiptoo, in a statement, explained the government will utilize the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion Kenyans from the otherwise high prices.

“Despite the increase in the landed costs, the applicable pump prices for this cycle have been maintained as the ones in the previous cycle. The government will use the Petroleum Development Levy to cushion consumers from the otherwise high prices,” he explained.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) pricing breakdown showed marketers will be fully compensated for their margins of Sh12.39 per litre of super petrol and Sh12.36 for diesel and kerosene.

The move to keep prices unchanged came despite a rise in the cost of importing refined fuel at the back of the global rally in murban costs.

EPRA noted that the landed cost of imported Super petrol increased by 3.59 per cent from $606.06 (Sh67,872) to $561.06 (Sh62,899) while that of kerosene jumped by 15.8 per cent to $604.4.