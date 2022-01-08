Report: NTV among most popular TV stations in 2021

Share this via PWA

NTV news anchors Dennis Okari and Olive Burrows on set. PHOTO | COURTESY

NTV was the second most popular television station in Kenya in 2021, a survey by GeoPoll Audience Measurement has established.

The survey was conducted between 7pm and 10:30pm from January to November 2021.

NTV is owned by Nation Media Group (NMG) and is based at Nation Centre along Kimathi Street within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The station boasts a variety of content to excite both the youth and older generation across the 47 counties, plus an array of top presenters.

Citizen TV was the most watched station with a 30% rating.

KTN came in third, closely followed by KTN News and Maisha Magic East in fourth and fifth position respectively.

In terms of demography, Maisha Magic (55%), Switch TV (56%), Inooro TV (54%) had a higher percentage of female viewership.

KTN News (68%) and K24 (63%) had higher male viewership as compared to females among the top 10 stations.

“The top three most popular channels among the youths had one characteristic. They are entertainment-heavy,” stated the report.

The youth endorsed TV channels were K24, Switch TV and Maisha Magic East.

Stations with a higher percentage of older viewership were Inooro TV, KTN News and KBC.