Rapper KRG the Don to splash Sh5 million on birthday bash

Musician KRG the Don, born Karuga Kimani, has vowed to splash Sh5 million on his 31st birthday.

In an interview with a Kiss FM, radio station, the rapper and businessman indicated he doesn’t have a limit on the amount of money he plans on spending on his bid day, with the event set for club Casa Vera, in Nairobi.

“I don’t have a limit, But I have a minimum, which is 5 million but we can spend even more,” he bragged.

The flamboyant entrepreneur, whose source of income has for been a topic of discussion among netizens, is said to have vast interests in the travel, transport, and construction sectors.

Aside from being business savvy, KRG the Don is also known for his artistic nature as a rapper, with several of his hits played across mainstream media, both hit singles and collaborations with other great artists including bongo star Lava Lava, and gengetone maestros Boondocks gang and Sailors, to mention a few.

The singer is also a father of two boys, both of whom he sired with his ex-wife Linah Wanjiru.

He divorced Linah last year claiming that she lacked the motivation to run businesses despite opening several for her. He further stated that her mindset was no longer on the same wavelength as his and that she liked associating with low-lives and friends who add no value to her life.