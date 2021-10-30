Rapper King Kaka makes comeback on stage after illness

Kenyan rapper King Kaka on October 29, 2021, made his first stage performance since recovering from a serious ailment that left him bedridden for a while.

The musician, real name Kennedy Ombima, was among the star attraction of artists at the launch of Coca-Cola’s new campaign dubbed ‘Real Magic’ in Nairobi.

He was accompanied by his wife, Switch TV presenter Nana Owiti, who’s been a pillar in his journey to recovery.

“This is a magical moment for me and Coca Cola. Life is a beautiful thing and being here is a blessing,” said King Kaka during the event.

The ‘Dundaing’ crooner has seen darker days as he revealed a few weeks ago that he’d been battling illness for the past three months which saw him lose a lot of weight. In an update, King Kaka said that he was misdiagnosed in his quest to seek medical attention, but he hoped that all would be well soon.

“Dear Fans, it’s only right that I share this with you. I have been sick for 3 months 8 days now. I was misdiagnosed. Lost 33kgs and in the process we started hospital visits, did all the tests and they were Negative funny thing is I feel no pain and we are still hopeful that we will get the solution soon” said King Kaka in part.

Now taking to his social media platforms, the Kaka Empire CEO expressed his gratitude towards winning the battle of health and coming out stronger as he got to perform for the first time in a long time. “My 1st performance after a long battle. The King Arises. Asante Coca Cola. #RealMagic,” posted King Kaka.

The artist a while back also addressed how he came up with the name for his latest EP dubbed ‘Happy Hour’.

According to King Kaka, the ailment served as reason for him to be thankful for life and good health, and while on his final stages of recovery, he had every reason to call his EP ‘Happy Hour’.