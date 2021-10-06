Rapper Khaligraph Jones to perform at Oktobafest

Rapper Khaligraph Jones is among 100 artists set to grace and perform at the return of Oktobafest.

The Tuma Kitu hitmaker, born Brian Ouko, will feature at a number of events promoted by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship beer brand Tusker.

The month-long cultural extravaganza dubbed ‘A Festival Dekonstructed’ is back again to celebrate Kenyan authenticity by bringing to life Kenyan culture through beer, entertainment, food, and music.

Other artists expected to perform at the event are Mejja, Matata, Femi One, Buruklyn Boyz, Wakadinali, Ssaru, Silverstone Barz, Chris Kaiga.

This year’s festival will kick off on Saturday, October 9, 2021, and will entail Tusker reaching out to consumers across Kenya with in-bar experiences taking place in over 70 bars across the country, and performances from over 150 Kenyan artists.

In Nairobi, the festival will begin across the city with the K1 Klubhouse, the Carnivore, Quiver, and Ibury Lounge hosting parties this weekend.

EABL’s Head of Marketing Beers, Anne-Joy Michira said they were happy to be back after last year’s hiatus.

“This festival is a celebration of exactly what Tusker stands for which is being loudly and proudly Kenyan. Being a national brand and product that is loved and adored by many, it should be celebrated as such,” she said.

She added that Tusker will also be aiming to support Kenyan artists through the festival, noting the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment and creative industry.

“This year, the festival will morph into the biggest nationwide celebration of beer that Kenya has ever seen. We shall be taking the celebrations to every corner of the country, bringing you great entertainment and experiences as we celebrate being Kenyan. KBL has a long history of supporting the Kenya entertainment industry.”

She said that through this festival they shall support over 150 Kenyan local artists who capture ‘the bright bold, indomitable spirit of Kenya’ and will therefore be a chance for the company to uplift them at this moment, “so that they can continue to stand tall, in line with Tusker’s brand ambition,” added Michira.

All attendees are urged to adhere to the guidelines for operations as stipulated by all participating venues and partners to observe the health and safety requirements.

Through partnerships with selected bars, events, and off-trade partners across the country throughout the month of October, Tusker aims to reach hundreds of thousands of consumers across Kenya as part of this year’s OktobaFest execution.