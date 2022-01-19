Railways matatu pick-up points removed

Commuters walk after alighting from matatus during the Green Park Terminal test run by NMS on Tuesday April 27, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) currently picking and dropping passengers around Haile Selassie roundabout commonly known as Railways will soon be forced to find a holding ground.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi says the matatus operating on routes such as Ngong, Kawangware, Kiserian, and Kitengela, will be moved to new grounds so as to facilitate works on a multi-billion shilling project.

“Matatus currently operating around Kenya Railways Central Station will be removed by end of this month. This will facilitate works on Nairobi Railway City,” he announced.

He disclosed this while announcing a partnership between NMS, Kenya Railways, and UK-based firm Atkins Global to design the iconic Nairobi Railways City, a multi-modal urban development project which will be situated in Nairobi.

British engineering firm Atkin Global is designing a modern, eight-platform central rail station and a public space, which will anchor commercial and residential developments on a 425-acre spread that will host the railway transit hub.

According to Vicky Ford, Britain’s minister for Africa who is visiting Kenya, the deal was first agreed between President Uhuru Kenyatta and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a meeting in London two years ago.

“We are delivering that ambitious, strategic partnership that was agreed by our two national leaders,” said Ms Ford.

UK ambassador to Kenya Ms Jane Marriott shared a picture of the new-look station will look.

“A look into the future for one of my favourite projects. This is how Nairobi’s new Central Train Station will look, as designed by UK firm,” she shared.

🚊 A look into the future for one of my favourite 🇰🇪 🇬🇧 projects… This is how Nairobi’s new Central Train Station will look, as designed by UK firm @atkinsglobal 🚆 🚃 pic.twitter.com/6GjN8w71Zo — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 18, 2022

The project which is part of the Nairobi Integrated Urban Development Plan is also aimed at expanding the capital’s Central Business District as currently set up and covers the area between Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Bunyala road.

In the new designs, the station will occupy an expanded area and will host modern shades and a glass-built waiting bay.

It will also have a marketplace, local heritage, covered sitting area and a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) section. A section of the area will also be covered by trees.

The project will be situated within 425-acres, of which 292 acres is owned by the Kenya Railways and currently serving as the Nairobi Railway Station.