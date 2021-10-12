Raila’s free sanitary towels promise

Raila Odinga says his government will provide sanitary towels to all needy girls and women.

The opposition leader who is expected to contest for the presidency in 2022 was addressing the youth at the University of Nairobi on Tuesday, October 12, 2022.

He stressed that his government will carry on with the Sanitary Towel Program that was launched in 2011 and extend it not just to girls from disadvantaged backgrounds but rather to all public toilets within the country.

“Sanitary towels are essential for all females. This time we will not select a certain age group or background to deploy such an essential product to women. Every woman will get assessed for it in all public toilets,” stated Mr Odinga.

Just this past week, the seasoned politician also promised that his government will offer each household consisting jobless Kenyans Sh6000.

He said that the government formed under his leadership will work towards electing four youths in the position of cabinet secretary as a way of addressing and solving the youth’s misery such as unemployment.

The former Prime Minister also gave assurance of free and fair elections.

He said that the current government is working towards attaining a peaceful election come next year.

He was accompanied by among other Mombasa county governor, Hassan Joho, lawmakers Babu Owino and Kanini Kega, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general Edwin Sifuna, and business mogul S.K Macharia.