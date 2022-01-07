Join our Telegram Channel
Raila overwhelmed by birthday messages

By Josephine Njoroge January 7th, 2022 1 min read

Seasoned Kenyan politician Raila Amolo Odinga is celebrating his 77th birthday and Kenyans have joined in on the merry bandwagon by sharing heartwarming messages on social media.

Via the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBaba, Kenyans on Twitter have shared goodwill messages with the ODM leader who is commonly known by the name Baba.

Odinga has announced his intent to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

It will be the fifth time he is contesting for the State House job.

Besides, several leaders have thronged the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi to grace his birthday celebrations.

Other celebrations are expected to take place in all the 47 counties around the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

