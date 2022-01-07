Raila overwhelmed by birthday messages

Nyeri Youth hold a Birthday Celebration for Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nyeri Town. PHOTO: COURTESY

Nyeri Youth hold a Birthday Celebration for Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Nyeri Town. PHOTO: COURTESY

Seasoned Kenyan politician Raila Amolo Odinga is celebrating his 77th birthday and Kenyans have joined in on the merry bandwagon by sharing heartwarming messages on social media.

Via the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBaba, Kenyans on Twitter have shared goodwill messages with the ODM leader who is commonly known by the name Baba.

Odinga has announced his intent to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

It will be the fifth time he is contesting for the State House job.

Besides, several leaders have thronged the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi to grace his birthday celebrations.

Other celebrations are expected to take place in all the 47 counties around the country.

Happy birthday Jakom. May you be blessed with many more. @RailaOdinga pic.twitter.com/z411U442sh — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) January 7, 2022

To my political father, mentor and teacher, Happy Birthday. Many of us owe you a debt of gratitude for creating the space to learn and grow under your tutelage and for always putting the country above yourself. Ahsante Jakom. May you have many more.#HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/MgjOd4vUKF — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) January 7, 2022

#HappyBirthdayBaba Jakom. Your presidency is guaranteed as the wisest president Kenya has ever had.

Zoea The 5th president Mapema pic.twitter.com/pkvofxxLQB — Hon. David Murathe (@D_Murathe) January 7, 2022

Happy 77th Baba Jakom. pic.twitter.com/RHqkxUeBjp — Wangui Ngirici (@WanguiNgirici) January 7, 2022

Jakom, this is your year. Happy Birthday Baba @RailaOdinga. The people of Kitui and I wish you good health full of God’s blessings and many more birthdays. #HappyBirthdayBaba pic.twitter.com/hyToJyN71I — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) January 7, 2022