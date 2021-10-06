Raila: I don’t have offshore accounts – VIDEO

Raila Odinga has called for investigations amid reports that Kenyans, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, have reportedly been stashed by Kenyans abroad.

The opposition leader’s comments come two days after an investigative report named Pandora Papers linked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his immediate family to Sh3 billion in foreign banks.

Raila maintained there is nothing wrong with Kenyans operating bank accounts away from home. But he emphasized that there is a need for public servants to make public such accounts.

“I would think there is nothing wrong with having an offshore account if you can explain how you opened it,” Raila told a vernacular station, as reported by Kenyans.co.ke

“I don’t have such accounts but they shouldn’t be a way of hiding corruption money.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) boss also said he was waiting for President Kenyatta to divulge more information on the Pandora Papers claim.

The President, who is on an official tour of Ethiopia and the USA, has promised to explain the Pandora Papers in detail.