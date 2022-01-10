Raila aide clears air on Kakamega musician’s dues

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) political outfit says it was not responsible for paying artists who performed at the Azimio la Umoja rally in Kakamega on New Year’s eve.

But Philip Etale, ODM Communications Director, confirms that he is the one who sourced for Emmanuel Musindi to perform at the event.

Musindi whose performances appeared to stand out at the event, recently told a local radio station he did not receive a penny for his efforts.

Etale, though, in a lengthy statement on social media, appeared to suggest the singer was paid by a politician.

I was tasked to look for Emmanuel Musindi of the Leero song to come and perform,” he confirmed.

“There was the planning committee for the event and roles were distributed to those who took part in the planning of the Bukhungu 2 Declaration event. Remember, it was not an ODM event. I will not bite someboy else’s bullet.” he said.

The event dubbed Bukhungu 2 Declaration was hosted by the COTU boss, Francis Atwoli.