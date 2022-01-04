Radio presenter ‘confirms’ Nadia Mukami pregnancy

Share this via PWA

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami performs at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO

Jalang’o has asked Nadia to stop ‘hiding’ her pregnancy.

The media personality, real name Felix Odiwuor, dished out the advice to the singer on his morning show on radio.

“She should stop hiding the baby bump with big sweaters, let her show us the pregnancy,” said Jalang’o.

Simply referred to as Jalas in entertainment circles, Jalang’o doubles up as an actor, Emcee, TV and radio show host, and aspiring politician

Known for hits such as Wangu, Maombi, and Nipe Yote, Nadia is yet to confirm or deny news of her pregnancy.

But she hasn’t helped matters in appearing in oversized clothes at events and when she is performing.

The singer is dating Arrow Bwoy, a fellow singer and media reports indicate he met her parents over the festive season.