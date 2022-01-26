Radio king Maina Kageni hospitalized

Radio personality Maina Kageni is reported to be hospitalized for an unknown ailment.

The celebrated radio host has been missing in action for a couple of days, with many of his fans speculating his absence from his popular morning breakfast show.

According to his co-presenter Mwalimu King’ang’i, Maina has been going for checkups, but he’s not in a bad place as he believes it’s just a normal health check-up.

“I spoke to Maina and he is hospitalized. He is ailing from an ailment that has such a difficult English name. But he will be fine, it is a normal check. I keep telling him to stop going for checkups randomly. I tell him to persevere for it’s not a must to get checked,” said Mwalimu King’ang’i.

This he revealed during the breakfast show while co-hosting with Mike Mondo, who has been filling in for Maina.

King’ang’i further stated that he doesn’t like going for checkups because it’s just bringing more problems to oneself.

“He must do mandatory checks. I cannot go for random checkups, Even when you keep taking a car to the garage, it will start developing issues. There are many things that are wrong with me but I persevere.”

in 2021, Maina Kageni, hinted at calling it quits as a radio presenter to focus on his personal and business life.

The radio veteran says he has plans to launch a series of business ventures, including one in the United States.