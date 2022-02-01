Radio girl Njambi Koikai eyes political seat

Njambi Koikai has thrown her hat in the ring in the race to become the next Dagoretti South lawmaker.

In the message confirming her candidature, the renowned radio presenter and emcee argued she is the best placed person to take over the political seat as she was not only born and bred in the area, but is eager to see it develop.

“I was born and raised in Dagoretti by a single mother and my grandmother and the community around us. Growing up in Dagoretti, I experienced the harsh living conditions due to lack of resources. The spirit of community and service to others was instilled in me at an early age because we had to take care of each other as family, neighbours and friends,” she explained.

Njambi has a diffucult recent past. She spent two years away in the USA undergoing specialized treatment for endometriosis and returned in 2019.

She currently works at Trace Radio as a reggae presenter.

If elected, she has promised to provide job opportunities for the youth and women, business funding, improvement of health care, water sanitization as well improving the capacity of health practitioners in the constituency.

The media personality who is vying as an independent candidate will, however, face stiff competition from incumbent, John Kiarie (KJ) amongst other aspirants in the upcoming general elections.

