Raburu’s ex Prude shares future marriage plans

Marya Prude, the ex-wife of Citizen TV journalist Willis Raburu, says she is not yet ready to get married, yet.

She made the comments via a question and answer session with her fans on Instagram, while also confirmed she is still single.

“How old are you? Are you still single?” posed one fan.

“I am 28, yes I am single,” replied Marya.

“Are you looking forward to getting married again in the future?” asked another fan.

“Not really looking forward. If it happens … yeah, if it doesn’t sherehe iendele (let the party continue),” she responded.

Prude and Raburu walked their separate ways immediately after losing their first baby in December 2020 amid infidelity allegations leveled towards the journalist.

Their differences are said to have started in the early days of her pregnancy.

After the separation, she deactivated all her social media pages and when she made a comeback, she’d dropped the Raburu surname.

Raburu has in the meantime refused to comment on the allegations publicly, months after Prude moved out of their matrimonial home to live alone.

But he’s moved on, and recently announced the birth of his child from another relationship.