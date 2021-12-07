Protests along Waiyaki way after cop kills wife, six others – VIDEO

A policeman puts off fire lit by protestors along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Angry residents on Tuesday morning protested along the busy Waiyaki Way in Nairobi in retaliation after a police officer reportedly shot and killed six people, including his wife, in Kabete.

The mob barricaded the route, which is along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway, and burned tires to disrupt traffic along the busy mountain view

Kabete Sub-County Police Commander Francis Wahome confirmed the killings and protest.

09:31 what's happening on waiyaki way near mountain mall? pic.twitter.com/w3ReXJsmXx via @lymahesh — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) December 7, 2021

Two other people sustained gunshot injuries and are undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), he added.

The early morning shooting spree happened at J Apartments near N Market, where the police officer, identified as Constable Benson attached to Kabete police station went home with his AK47 rifle and picked a quarrel with his wife Carol.

09:57 Protests rock Kabete and Waiyaki Way following the early morning incident where a police officer went on a shooting spree killing 6, before killing selfpic.twitter.com/785d81LNtH via @JeffLutta — Ma3Route (@Ma3Route) December 7, 2021

The firearm was recovered alongside four bullets and four empty cartridges.

Police say further reports will follow, including the identification of the victims.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the officer’s shooting spree.