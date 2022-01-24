Producer Motif di Don shares rate care, KOT react

Producer Morris Kobia, alias Motif di Don, has shared his rate cards to which neitezens agree he’s worth it.

Via a post on his social pages, Motif Di Don also asked Kenyans and especially fellow artists to invest in themselves.

“How much do you invest in your audios? Let’s take our productions to the next level!” he wrote as he attached his rate card.

He further advised them not to blow their money on marketing a substandard music as marketing a bad song will not make it any better.

“Don’t blow your money on marketing a shitty done audio, marketing an expensive video won’t save a song if it isn’t written well and properly mastered. #beatsdon #motifdidon,”

In his rate card, Motif charges up to Sh350,000 for a Platinum package. For the amount, the producer offers audio and video production, analog mixing and mastering, a songwriter, distribution, media training and bookings for interviews at five media outlets, and a press kit for the project.

His lowest quoted asking price was Sh70,000 for which an artists is offered audio production, analog mixing and mastering, and a press kit for a single project.

He also offers a moderate Gold package at Sh300,000 which excludes PR management and the media tour at five media outlets.

The spin master has worked on a number of certified hits by famous artists in the continent from Khaligraph’s raw Hip-hop beats, Ethics street anthems to Masauti’s mellow vibes and now he owns a recording Label, Dream Nation in partnership with Masauti.