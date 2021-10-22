Join our Telegram Channel
Price of shirt Hassan Joho wore at Mashujaa Day celebrations

By Sylvania Ambani October 22nd, 2021 1 min read

He is one of the few governors known for his unique fashion sense that makes him stand out in a crowd.

And Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho did not disappoint at the Mashujaa Day celebrations, showing up dressed in a Versace green patterned silk shirt that reportedly set him back Sh160,000,

Versace is an Italian luxury fashion company that produces high-end ready-to-wear clothes including haute couture.

And for good measure, the flamboyant Joho paired the shirt with a black trouser and sneakers.

This is not the first time the governor has been spotted wearing designer clothes.

In fact, Joho seems to favour Versace and Dolce&Gabbana, both high-end Italian fashion brands, going by the many glamorous photos he has posted on his Instagram page.

A picture he posted in February shows him donning a shirt by Dolce&Gabbana described on the brand’s site as “Cotton Hawaiian Shirt with Tropical King Print”, costs 800 euros, about Sh122,500.

He also has a Versace Gold Barocco print silk sweater, which goes for 862 dollars (Sh95,600).

The governor also owns a Versace Embroidered Medusa shirt, which costs around 550 euros (Sh84,000).

In 2019 in a popular video clip of the governor partying with American socialite Paris Hilton in the US, he wore a Versace Blue/Gold Heritage Print shirt that costs 450 pounds (Sh60,000).

 

