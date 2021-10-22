Price of shirt Hassan Joho wore at Mashujaa Day celebrations

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho (right) talks to Kipipiri lawmaker Amos Kimunya during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Warungu stadium. PHOTO: COURTESY

He is one of the few governors known for his unique fashion sense that makes him stand out in a crowd.

And Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho did not disappoint at the Mashujaa Day celebrations, showing up dressed in a Versace green patterned silk shirt that reportedly set him back Sh160,000,

Versace is an Italian luxury fashion company that produces high-end ready-to-wear clothes including haute couture.

And for good measure, the flamboyant Joho paired the shirt with a black trouser and sneakers.

This is not the first time the governor has been spotted wearing designer clothes.

In fact, Joho seems to favour Versace and Dolce&Gabbana, both high-end Italian fashion brands, going by the many glamorous photos he has posted on his Instagram page.

A picture he posted in February shows him donning a shirt by Dolce&Gabbana described on the brand’s site as “Cotton Hawaiian Shirt with Tropical King Print”, costs 800 euros, about Sh122,500.

He also has a Versace Gold Barocco print silk sweater, which goes for 862 dollars (Sh95,600).

The governor also owns a Versace Embroidered Medusa shirt, which costs around 550 euros (Sh84,000).

In 2019 in a popular video clip of the governor partying with American socialite Paris Hilton in the US, he wore a Versace Blue/Gold Heritage Print shirt that costs 450 pounds (Sh60,000).