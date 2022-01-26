Prezzo dumps Kalonzo’s Wiper party

The once flamboyant rapper Jackson Makini, alias CMB Prezzo has ditched Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic party.

Prezzo says he will be gunning for the Kasarani parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections and not Kibra as he had earlier announced.

The rapper, who’s been in the music industry for almost two decades has also said he believes he has what it takes to be a leader.

He sent a letter to Wiper Secretary-General announcing his resignation from the party earlier this week.

“I write to inform you of my decision to resign from Wiper Democratic Party of Kenya under section 14 (1) (a) of the political parties act as read with article 38 of the constitution, effective today,” he wrote.

“I wish the party and its leadership and members all the best in their future endeavors.”

The rapper-cum-politician says he will reveal his party of choice soon and has urged Kasarani residents to vote for him as their next MP.

“Wengi wao wanaenda studio kupiga picha kama wamevaa tai na wamekunja shati kuwafunika macho. Tusiwe vipofu. KASARANI it is wangu! Na Chama ntawapeleka rieng ila cha msingi…Deadline ni 6th Feb. Chezeni ki nyinyi. Sitawangusha,” Prezzo wrote on social media.

In 2019, during the Kibra by-election, following the death of Ken Okoth, it was reported that Prezzo would also vie for the seat having joined Wiper Party.

It later emerged that he wasn’t in the race.

The entertainer is among a long list of musicians and entertainers who have announced their intentions to run for political seats in the August 9 elections.

Among them are radio presenter Jalang’o, comedian MC Jesse, singers Frasha, Gabu, Loise Kim Gospel singer Rufftone who is eyeing the Nairobi Senatorial seat among others.