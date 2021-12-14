Popular city lounge Blacky’z set for auction

Blacky’z Lounge, a popular entertainment joint located along Argwings Khodek Road in Hurlingham, is will soon go under the hummer.

On Tuesday, employees and clients woke up to the news that their popular watering hole will be auctioned.

In a notice published in local dailies, Phillips International Auctioneers said the entertainment spot will be sold by public auction.

“All that property known as L. R. No 1/381 (I.R. N. 200711), the property is identified as Blacky’z Lounge is situated along Argwings Khodek Road, next to Chaka Place and opposite The Priory within Harlinghum Area. Title is held on a leasehold interest for a term of 99 years from August 1, 1979 at a revisable annual ground rent of Sh3,200,” the auctioneers stated.

According to the advert, the title is registered in the name of Frank Logistics Limited and Trienty Distributors Limited.

The plot is developed with a single storey main club and a double-storey kitchen block.

Phillips International Auctioneers however did not give the reason the lounge is being auctioned.

Blacky’z is known for its party scene and many are naturally drawn to it for its various alluring perks as they party with close friends.

The owners had gone out of their way into pumping fortunes to ensure their patrons meet the desires of these top-dollar patrons by investing in expensive decor, sound, and top DJs to woo the who’s-who on the party scene.