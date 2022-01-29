Police on high alert amid terror concerns in Nairobi

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

Police are on high alert following reports of a terror threat in Nairobi.

The National Police Service (NPS) spokesman Bruno Shioso security has been scaled up countrywide through different policing operations.

“The service has re-engineered her police units in line with modern day policing dynamics, challenges and emerging threats. Security operations that ensure imminent attacks are forestalled proactively remain our priority,” Shioso said.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

“The NPS has progressively fortified her security systems through information sharing. We value credible, verifiable and authentic information,” he said.

Foreign embassies from Europe have issued a terror alert.

Among the Embassies that have issued alerts to their nationals living in Kenya include those of the French, Germany and Dutch.

The alerts suggest terrorists are targeting areas frequented by foreigners including shopping malls.

The United Kingdom has also cautioned its residents against non-essential movements in various parts of the country.

Areas the UK has pointed out include areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border and parts of Garissa County.

Also on their list is Mandera County (Excluding Mandera West Sub County) and Lamu County (Excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island).

Other areas include parts of Tana River County.

Parts of Lamu are under a dusk to dawn curfew after a series of terror-related attacks that have left more than 15 people killed.

The recent attack affected judiciary officers, still in Lamu. No one was killed during Wednesday’s evening attack.