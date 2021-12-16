Police detain man suspected of killing teenage girlfriend – VIDEO

Police in Dagoretti is holding a man suspected of killing his 19-year old lover.

Simon Masafu Omoyo is suspected of killing Esther Nyamache Sebe who died at Eagle’s Medical Centre in Dagoretti where she’d been taken by the suspect with visible bodily injuries.

Medics at the hospital called the police after Sembe died shortly after arrival at the hospital she’d been taken. He was then arrested.

It is reported the couple had lived together for barely a week.

He is in custody at Kabete police station where the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding him pending investigations.

The deceased sat for her KCSE exams in March this year and met Omoyo once when they exchanged contacts and after a series of text messages, she left her parents’ home in Kisii County to live with him.

The two lived together at Gathondeki area of Kawangware in Nairobi from December 5 to December 14 when she died mysteriously with injuries that the DCI suspects were inflicted by Omoyo.

Corporal Elphas Ngetich of Dagoretti DCI offices obtained orders at Kibera law courts to detain the suspect for seven days to conclude investigations into Sebe’s alleged murder.

The orders were granted by senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

In an attempt to convince the court to allow him to hold the suspect, police explained that a post-mortem on the deceased’s body has not been conducted and witness statements are yet to be recorded.

The case will be mentioned in court on December 22.