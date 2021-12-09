Police blasts ‘reckless’ GSU graduates, KOT reacts

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai speaks during the launch of the Digital Occurrence Book at Buru Buru Police Station in Nairobi on August 3, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have had their say after the National Police Service (NPS) publicly condemned a group of fresh General Service Unit (GSU) graduates.

The graduates were caught in the public storm as they were captured in a video appearing to threaten civilians with gun violence once deployed.

In a response to the clip that has gone viral on social media, NPS, in a statement described the graduates’ behaviour as “irresponsible, reckless and unacceptable”.

In the video, the overly excited officers can be heard saying that they belong to squad 26, which they say is the most dangerous in the unit.

Some are seen gesturing gunshots with their hands.

Others are heard shouting and bragging that they were no longer constrained in training camps.

What’s happening to disciplined forces? Are they under influence? Shameful! Generation ya kuchoma mashule ndio hio imefika… Hawa wanaweza hata choma police station! 🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️🙆🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FG3mr704YV — Mwarimū Mūtemi wa Kīama (@MutemiWaKiama) December 8, 2021

“Na sio ati nini, hawa ni wale wazii (loosely translated to mean ‘these are no empty threats, we are dangerous),” one of the graduates shouts.

The NPS, however, did not take these comments lightly.

This is a harsh punishment for this young officers.I think they were celebrating their big day after the extraneous training.please accommodate these officers and let them understand the norms and ethics of the unit and service at large thus they'll serve Kenyans with dignity. — Elvis Elvo 🇰🇪 (@ItsElvo) December 8, 2021

Attention of the NPS is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media depicting newly graduated GSU officers recording themselves as they make some irresponsible and reckless remarks. We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) December 8, 2021

“All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens,” the statement adds. .

“The oath of allegiance they took as part of their graduation is a testament to the sanctity of their duty to service.”

The video emerged moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the 48th graduation parade of 2,502 GSU officers at the National Police College Embakasi B Campus in Nairobi.

The President tasked the new officers joining the NPS to serve the country with courage, integrity, and discipline.

Acknowledging the rampant cases of mental health issues in the force, he urged them to uphold the law and abide by the rules and regulations of the service while safeguarding the rights and freedoms of Kenyans.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans.

This is an unnecessary overreaction. They just used sheng while overexcited. Didn't abuse anyone, didn't threaten anyone. — Mamba Mentality (@ryzller) December 9, 2021