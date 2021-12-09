Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNewsWhat's Hot

Police blasts ‘reckless’ GSU graduates, KOT reacts

By Hillary Kimuyu December 9th, 2021 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter  (KOT) have had their say after the National Police Service (NPS) publicly condemned a group of fresh General Service Unit (GSU) graduates.

The graduates were caught in the public storm as they were captured in a video appearing to threaten civilians with gun violence once deployed.

Related Stories

In a response to the clip that has gone viral on social media, NPS, in a statement described the graduates’ behaviour as “irresponsible, reckless and unacceptable”.

In the video, the overly excited officers can be heard saying that they belong to squad 26, which they say is the most dangerous in the unit.

Some are seen gesturing gunshots with their hands.

Others are heard shouting and bragging that they were no longer constrained in training camps.

 

 

“Na sio ati nini, hawa ni wale wazii (loosely translated to mean ‘these are no empty threats, we are dangerous),” one of the graduates shouts.

The NPS, however, did not take these comments lightly.

“All graduands went through a rigorous value-based training modelled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens,” the statement adds. .

“The oath of allegiance they took as part of their graduation is a testament to the sanctity of their duty to service.”

The video emerged moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the 48th graduation parade of 2,502 GSU officers at the National Police College Embakasi B Campus in Nairobi.

The President tasked the new officers joining the NPS to serve the country with courage, integrity, and discipline.

Acknowledging the rampant cases of mental health issues in the force, he urged them to uphold the law and abide by the rules and regulations of the service while safeguarding the rights and freedoms of Kenyans.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Football boss Nick Mwendwa makes stadium comeback