Police arrest four suspected phone thieves

Four suspects accused of stealing at the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Police in Kilimani is holding four people suspected to be members of a phone theft syndicate involved in stealing from passengers in the Nairobi metropolitan area.

The four include three men and a woman.

They are Joseph Irungu, Arnold Luseno, Evans Thiong’o, and Melody Chamakali.

They were arrested along Angwings Kodhek road in Kilimani in a matatu KAN 179X that had been reported to be a theft vessel by numerous suspects who lost valuables in it.

They were found with five mobile phones suspected to have been stolen and police constable Peter Yegon of Kilimani police station told a Kibera law court that two of them have been identified by owners who had made a report earlier after their phones were stolen.

“The motor vehicle in question has been reported severally at Kilimani police station of (occupants) robbing unsuspecting passengers of their phones and valuables. Police need time to confirm the owner with the NTSA,” constable Yengon said.

The cop said only one of those who lost items in the vehicle had recorded a statement and sought to detain the suspects for five days to conclude investigations.

He told senior principal magistrate Esther Bhoke at Kibera Law Courts that the particulars of the suspects and the car have been circulated to other police stations who could be looking for them and more charges might arise from ongoing investigations.