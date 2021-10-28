Plus-size model Waithira off the market

Content creator and plus-size model, It’s Waithira is officially off the market.

This is after her long-time boyfriend Newton Njiru proposed to her on her birthday.

The proposal comes a month after her fiancée paid her dowry.

While sharing the good news with her fans on Instagram the model, who is never shy to flaunt her curves, revealed the engagement was the best possible news on her birthday.

“My birthday was nothing compared to this surprise. This was such an amazing surprise love. You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly. To many forevers and firsts with you babe. Thank you so much to everyone who helped my man @njirunewton pull this without me knowing anything coz I’m nosy,” she posted.

Born Beatrice Waithira, Waithira is also an interior designer by profession, a mushroom farmer, model, and content creator.

Additionally, she owns a Youtube channel which she explains helps her escape the normal day-to-day life challenges.

She also never shies from discussing body positivity across her social media platforms while modeling pajamas, dresses, tops, and trousers for various clothing lines.