Passaris mourns dad, KOT csends condolences

By Wangu Kanuri January 22nd, 2022 1 min read

Kenyans have shared their condolences to Esther Passaris who is mourning the loss of his dad.

The seasoned politician, currently serving as the Nairobi Women Representative eulogized his dad who passed on aged 79.

Passaris explained her late father’s motto was gratitude and God was his anchor.

“A part of me has died today. The heavens opened and ended my father’s suffering. Though I’m heartbroken, it is well with my soul,” she posted.

Various political leaders and Kenyans on Twitter have shared condolence messages.

 

Additionally, the politician who is currently on the campaign trail gearing up for the August 9th general election revealed that her father was a very present in their lives.

“None of his achievements compare to the family man that he was; a loving husband, an incredible dad and a doting Papou (grandfather).”

 

