Passaris mourns dad, KOT csends condolences

Kenyans have shared their condolences to Esther Passaris who is mourning the loss of his dad.

The seasoned politician, currently serving as the Nairobi Women Representative eulogized his dad who passed on aged 79.

Passaris explained her late father’s motto was gratitude and God was his anchor.

“A part of me has died today. The heavens opened and ended my father’s suffering. Though I’m heartbroken, it is well with my soul,” she posted.

Various political leaders and Kenyans on Twitter have shared condolence messages.

Pole sana Hon. @EstherPassaris and your entire family for the loss of your beloved father. I know how you have been shuttling btn Nairobi & Mombasa to ensure your dad receives treatment. But the Almighty God has plucked him from our midst to give him eternal rest. It is well. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 21, 2022

@EstherPassaris My sincere condolences to you and family on the loss of your dad. May God give you strength at this difficult time. May he Rest In Peace — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) January 22, 2022

Additionally, the politician who is currently on the campaign trail gearing up for the August 9th general election revealed that her father was a very present in their lives.

“None of his achievements compare to the family man that he was; a loving husband, an incredible dad and a doting Papou (grandfather).”