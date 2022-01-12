Ovella Ochieng joins Township Rollers

Harambee Stars winger Ovella Ochieng (left) beats Zanzibar YAbdul-Aziz Makame during a Cecafa match on December 9, 2017 played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenyan forward Ovella Ochieng has joined Botswana giants Township Rollers.

The Popa, as the club is referred to by its fans, announced the news on its social media pages on Tuesday.

PRESS RELEASE Township Rollers FC wishes to announce the signing of Ovella Ochieng on a 1 year contract. Ovella is a Kenyan International and will add onto our attacking options. pic.twitter.com/uxqRBVXlOI — Township Rollers FC (@rollersfc) January 12, 2022

“Township Rollers FC wishes to announce the signing of Ovella Ochieng on a one-year contract,” it said in a statement.

“The 22-year old forward is a Kenyan International with ten caps for his senior national team. He will add to our attacking options.”

The latest move highlights the talented youngster’s nomadic career.

Ochieng hugged the media limelight when he scored a breathtaking goal for Kenya at the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Machakos.

He has turned out for Kariobangi Sharks in Kenya and Sweden’s Vasalund, and relocates to Gaborone from South Africa where he was signed for but failed to play a league match for Marumo Gallants in six months.

Rollers will hope the pacy attacker will help the team recoup lost glory, which includes reclaiming the league title from arch rivals Jwaneng Galaxy.