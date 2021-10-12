Otile Brown songs reinstated on YouTube

RnB singer Otile Brown is a happy man after his songs were reinstated on his YouTube channel one week after being pulled down.

The songs include “Dusuma”, “Chaguo la Moyo”, “Baby Love”, “Hi”, “Watoto na Pombe”, “In Love”, “Samantha”, “Aiyana”, “Crush, “Regina”, “Ndagukunda” and “Jamila”.

Noriega Donself, the singer’s manager, has explained that these songs were been deleted by someone who had direct access to Otile’s account.

The issue however has been resolved.

“As a brand, we always have affiliations for example we have Otile Brown the artist, the management, and then other partners. It is clear that there is someone with malicious intentions on the brand. Someone who had direct access deleted the songs but we have resolved the matter and a legal process is ongoing,” said Noriega Donself.

On Monday Otile Brown issued a statement saying that he has contacted YouTube who assured him that it was working to resolve the issue and restore the content.