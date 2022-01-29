Otile Brown ‘mutually’ splits with Ethiopian girlfriend

Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown, born Jacob Obunga, has confirmed his split with Ethiopian girlfriend Nabayet aka Nabbi.

In a post on his Instagram stories, the Mapenzi hisia hitmaker explained he and Nabbi have elected to go their separate ways, but will still have a tight bond nonetheless.

“Nabbi and I are not together anymore…The last time we were together was to try and figure out the way forward but we decided to go our separate ways, unfortunately. She’s an amazing person and for that, I will always respect her, care for her and be cool with each other. Wishing her nothing but the best moving forward,” read Otile Brown’s post.

The ex-lovebirds have been in a long-distance relationship, which they both admitted was quite hard as they tried to break up so many times before, but kept rekindling their love.

“Long-distance is the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. I used to preach that long-distance is a no-go zone. But what happens is when you create that bond with someone, whether the situation is hard or not, you just have to fight for it,” said Naybet in an earlier interview.

“We tried calling it quits so many times. People always gonna come up with stories as to why we are not together, ooh they broke up, somebody cheated, but that was never the case. sometimes you just feel tired of fighting, but if the bond is strong enough you will always find a way.”

Nabbi came into the limelight when singer introduced her officially as his girlfriend, in the wake of a publicized separation with socialite Vera Sidika.

Otile and Nabbi then served couple goals on social media, which led many of the artist’s fans to believe that their relationship would lead to marriage.

The news of their breakup has left many of the pair’s fans heartbroken as they were rooting for them ever since they publicly declared their re-union in 2020.

Nabbi is a biomedical scientist, researcher, and pastry chef who has been living in Australia but comes to Kenya once in a while. The two met online and later linked up in Australia while the singer had gone for a performance.