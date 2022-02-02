Otile Brown celebrates YouTube milestone

Kenyan RnB artist Otile Brown has received a Gold YouTube creator award, an award given to YouTube content creators who surpass 1 million subscribers on their channels.

Sharing the amazing news on his social pages, the Dusuma crooner expressed his joy and thanked his fans for helping him achieve the milestone.

“Look at what y’all did …y’all are some amazing human beings. Thank you for the 1million YouTube subs,” he posted.

The singer has been showered with an array of congratulatory messages and well wishes from his fans on social media.

Surpassing the 1 million subscriber mark on YouTube is considered monumental, and in practical terms, often means a creator can earn a full-time living from the platform.

Joining the congratulatory bandwagon are some notable figures including singer Prezzo, Marini Naturals CEO Mitchelle Ntalami, and self-proclaimed African popstar Nadia Mukami.

This is the latest in a string of successes by the musician who is known to have come from a humble background.

In 2020, Otile Brown, born Jacob Obunga, was ranked the most-watched homegrown artist in Kenya by Billboard, a famous digital charting and award scheme platform in America.

His hit song Chaguo la Moyo featuring Sanaipei Tande holds the record of the most-watched Kenyan video song on YouTube, which currently has over 29 million views.

The list, which was based on a year of local YouTube views earned the artist global recognition.

The songwriter, in the same year, was quoted saying that he does not believe in awards and he doesn’t let them define his talent. Case in point, the artist had been nominated for the best male artist in East Africa for the Afrimma Awards 2020, only to turn it down saying that he was not interested in the award.

Otile Brown is one of the most admired artists in Kenya.

He’s not only a singer but an actor, guitarist, and songwriter who first gained recognition after the release of his single, ‘Imaginary Love’ which skyrocketed his music career. His private love has been subject to scrutiny though, with publicised break-ups with socialite Vera Sidika and Ethiopian gal Naybet dominating the headlines.