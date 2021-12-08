Online social content creator included in Africa Magic awards

Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice, has announced the call to entry for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

In addition, the awards will have a new category for Best Online Social Content Creator in recognition and acceptance of the growing popularity and quality of social media content across the continent.

“We are very excited about the Best Online Social Content Creator category as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to represent all content creators and inspire new talent. There is no better time than now to recognize and celebrate this growing digital community as we stage the eighth edition of the awards,” said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

The eighth edition will also witness the return of the Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series as well as the Best Dressed Male and Female, which will be voted for on the night of the event.

Films, made-for-television movies, or television series previously entered or nominated for an award, or awarded a prize in another film and television competition are eligible to enter for the AMVCAs.

In addition, all films, made-for-television movies, or television series are eligible for entry to the AMVCA if they were broadcast, publicly screened, or exhibited from December 1, 2019, to November 30, 2021.

Hailed as the premium awards for filmmakers in Africa, the AMVCAs have recognized and celebrated outstanding achievements in the African film and TV industry both in front and behind the cameras.

Following the seventh edition in 2020, plans for the next installment were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the attendant concerns on the health and safety of all stakeholders.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “Last year was indeed a tough one for the world with the global pandemic, however, the industry continues to thrive against all odds. We are proud of the improvements seen across different fields in the industry since the inception of the awards in 2013. The eighth edition of the AMVCAs once again demonstrates our commitment to spotlight the immense talent we have in the African film and TV industry and promises to leave a much bigger impact than previous editions.”

Entries opened on Friday, December 3, 2021 and close Friday, January 14, 2022.

The AMVCAs will now take place in Lagos, Nigeria in 2022 with Amstel Malta as headline sponsor.