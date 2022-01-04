Olunga set to link up with Ozil at Fenerbahce

Kenya's forward Michael Olunga celebrates his first goal against Tanzania in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match in Cairo on June 27, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Kenya's forward Michael Olunga celebrates his first goal against Tanzania in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match in Cairo on June 27, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Michael Olunga could be set for a sensational link-up with German star Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce.

Currently attached to top Qatari side Al Arabi, the 27-year old is subject to interest from the Turkish club as per information in sections of the media with an Sh800 million opening bid mooted in exchange for the player’s services.

Fenerbahce has scored 31 goals in 19 games this season, and as the side gives chase to Trabzponspor and Konyaspor on the top of the log, the technical bench has decided that Olunga, who scored 26 goals in 19 games in the Qatari league fits the bill.

The Turkish club are also reported by Takvim as holding an interest in Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, formerly at Benfica.

Formerly at Gor Mahia and Tusker FC in the Kenyan Premier League, Olunga boasts experience in Europe and Asia with stints in Sweden, Spain, and Japan leagues respectively, at IF Djurgardens, Girona, and Kashiwa Reysol.

His possible partnership with Mesut Ozil, a German World Cup winner who is considered among the best creative players in world football, is certain to excite Kenyans and most of Olunga’s fans.