Obama celebrates wife Michelle on 29th anniversary

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. PIC: COURTESY

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle. PIC: COURTESY

Barack Obama has shared a romantic message with her wife Michelle on the couple’s 29th anniversary, indicating he ‘cannot imagine life without her’.

In a message shared with his 56 million fans on Facebook, Obama, the first black US president and also simply posted ‘Happy Anniversary’.

The message read: “Over the past 29 years, I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you.”

Michelle also posted a separate message on her social media platforms to celebrate her better half.

She captioned it; “How it started vs. how it’s going. Happy anniversary, Barack—love you!”

Barack and Mitchelle met in 1989 at Chicago Law firm where they both worked, and tied the knot three years later.

The couple is blessed with two daughters namely Malia and Sasha who are 23 and 20 respectively.

Michelle also recently explained how the family’s foundation remains “even more solid” after going through difficulties, which led the couple to seek professional counselling.

“What I’ve come to learn is that thankfully we had a strong enough foundation,” Mrs. Obama said to People.com, adding that she and her husband weren’t fully realizing what difficulties their marriage faced in those years.

“I am happy to say that I can now look up from all of that and look over across the room and I still see my friend,” she gushed.

The couple has for the longest time been an epitome of #marriagegoals and still continues to hold the title against all odds.

Their growth in the political scene has been an inspiration to many political and governance aspirants, both as individuals and together as husband and wife.

During their two-term tenure in the White House (2008 and 2012), the couple saw to it that young leaders saw them as an example in their service through practical initiatives, one being the Obama Foundation which seeks to inspire, encourage and connect people to change their world.