Nyota Ndogo, hubby, bury differences with SGR photo

All indications are that singer Nyota Ndogo and her husband Henning Nielsen have kissed and made up.

The Watu na viatu hitmaker, born Mwanaisha Abdalla, recently shared pictures of her Dutch husband in Voi town, where she resides.

This could be the first visit he has made since they publicly fell out at the start of this year.

“Ngasema ngamiss ngablack ngake. Ngajileta mwenyewe (He claims to have missed his black bae and decided to visit). Love is something else usicheze na love. Sabuni ya moyo wangu. Karibu nyumbani,” she posted on Instagram.

The couple endured a dramatic separation on social media after she claimed he got annoyed with an April’s fool’s day prank message that suggested she is expectant.

Nyota Ndogo would publicly apologized to Nielson.

“Please come back to me. I don’t want your money; I’m crying for love,” read part of her apology.

In an earlier interview she revealed that she and her husband had decided not to have any children and were content with their blended family of five children.

She also revealed that the age factor, on the part of her husband, was another reason that informed their decision not to bear any child together.

The couple tied the knot in 2016 after she had parted ways with her hubby of eight years, while he has also divorced his wife of more than two decades.