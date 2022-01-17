Nyakundi joins race for FKF presidency

Milton Nyakundi has announced his intent to vie for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

The veteran journalist and activist, 39, threw his hat in the ring on Sunday, saying he was keen to streamline the football body.

“I believe I have an agenda to take our game to the next level and take Kenya to the elite table on a football basis. I invite Kenyans to join me to rekindle the hope of many talented players,’’ he explained.

“I will be visiting different parts of the country to listen to the views of Kenyans. Let us work to revive football and in the near future, I will be coming up with a manifesto so that you can hold me accountable on what I have promised to deliver if I’m elected.”

Nyakundi has been one of the consistent critics of current FKF president Nick Mwendwa.

Last year, he won a case at the High Court where Mwendwa had sued him alongside both the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in which the football boss sought to stop the agencies from investigating the alleged misappropriation of the funds at the federation.

It is after winning the completion of the case that Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed ordered an audit of the football body leading to the disbandment of the federation, plus Mwendwa’s arrest and prosecution.

Amina consequently put in place a caretaker committee to manage the game in the interim a move Fifa termed illegal.

Mwendwa has since stepped aside from his role, citing harassments from the State.

Separately, Nyakundi also won a case he took to the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) that led to the nullification of FKF elections.

Nyakundi worked as a sports reporter and presenter at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) for eight years. He also enjoyed a two year stint at the People Daily in the same capacity.

He now joins Mombasa businessman Twaha Mbarak who’s also announced his candidature even though a roadmap to the polls has not been released.