NTV show host reveals baby bump

NTV show host Grace Ekirapa and actor Pascal Tokodi are expecting their first child together.

The lovebirds shared the news on social media, complete with a maternity photo showing off her bulging belly in a crop-top comfortably resting in Tokodi’s arms.

“The Lord continues to perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy New Year from our growing family,” she wrote.

The actor also posted a photo of her growing baby bump and captioned, “A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled.”

The development comes barely three months after the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to the one I want to annoy for the rest of my days. One year down,” he wrote.

Tokodi had managed to keep his love life off the public until Ekirapa came calling.

Rumours of the two being an item started in October last year after Ekirapa featured in Tokodi’s video to the song “You” featuring King Kaka.

The video featured him and Tokodi in wedding outfits, making fans suspect that the two secretly got married.

The couple made their relationship public back in December 2020 after posting a video of themselves enjoying the Christmas holidays in their pajama sets.

Last year, an angry Ekirapa told off people to stop putting pressure on married couples to have kids.

On her Instagram, she said it’s unfair and reminded her fans that it is God who gives children, women and men can only try.

“What I am saying is, nobody really has control over how life will come to this world or how it will leave,” she wrote.

“God gives and God takes. My heart breaks because there are so many people out here who are quick to hurt others with their words by raising demands, insults and accusations before knowing what the other person is going through.”

She said her parents raised her in a manner that she will never be mean to somebody just because she has something they don’t.

“Be careful about being mean to people who don’t have what you have because it will be unfortunate if you lost what you have,” she said.

She prayed for God’s peace to everybody who has been through a painful experience or experiences.

“Allow me to say this because it’s been in my heart and it gets heavy by day. When two people get married, they plan and work towards their plans together,” she said.

“Everything flows beautifully and those who want children, work hard towards making them and some even swing from chandeliers while at it.

“Others decide to pursue their careers first then plan for children later. Others decide to adopt children instead of having them biologically. In short, these decisions are made by the people who got married.”

She reminded people that health circumstances may lead one to be childless.