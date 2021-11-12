NMG offers Taifa Leo a refreshing new look

Taifa Leo, Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Swahili newspaper has launched a new look edition that aims at providing more fresh, well-researched, educative and entertaining news all over the country.

The new design has incorporated, Taifa Leo Pwani (an edition for the Coastal people) inclusive of Coastal culture, economics, and politics, Taifa Leo Shuleni (an edition for schools) aimed at promoting literacy and a culture of reading amongst students, increased its pages from 16 to 20 and a new outlook.

“NMG will ensure that it keeps up with its values so that the Kiswahili language keeps on growing. If we keep messing up the language we shall lose it,” CEO Gitagama said.

Taifa Leo newspaper is the only Kiswahili newspaper in Kenya that is published daily and has been in existence for more than 60 years.

The paper is known for its unique features that resonate with the ordinary Kenyan in the simplest Kiswahili language.

With the hashtag Kumekucha, Kiswahili lovers across Kenya boasted of its new dawn with the old as well as the young explaining how the newspaper had improved their Kiswahili both in speech and writing.

Kiswahili lovers did not shy away from expressing their candid thoughts during the re-launch.

The @taifa_leo gazette aims to strengthen and broaden the Swahili spectrum both nationally and internationally. It's now available on digital platformhttps://t.co/le2Qvwlwjo#Kumekucha pic.twitter.com/D2Rm7EXkiG — Mwalimu Mkuu (@mr_nyalifA) November 10, 2021

Taifa Leo keeps on getting better with their headlines and stories. No Swahili paper that beats @Taifa_Leo in the continent. #Kumekucha — Nai~Bae 🇰🇪 (@korir_naibei) November 10, 2021

Most people enjoy reading in swahili that's why @Taifa_Leo gives you news in the best language #Kumekucha pic.twitter.com/pEHDylE81C — Mainah (@__mainah) November 10, 2021

Taifa Leo keeps on getting better with their headlines and stories. No Swahili paper that beats @Taifa_Leo in the continent. #Kumekucha pic.twitter.com/01jpC6xXQf — Daniel Maithya (@DanielMaithyaKE) November 10, 2021

. @Taifa_Leo

Plays an important role as a tool of learning and teaching Kiswahili, not only to the young generation but to the older ones as well.#Kumekucha pic.twitter.com/sFJsJNrjsZ — Gus.Fring (@bradjrr) November 10, 2021

Additionally, the new Taifa Leo will incorporate different features as pull-outs. The features will cover matters health, education, entrepreneurship, entertainment, sports and politics among others.

The re-launching event had CS Najib Balala as the chief guest, Nation’s own CEO Stephen Gitagama and the Senior Editor Editorial Peter Ngare in attendance among many various leaders in different county governments.