Njoro wa Uba officially taken

Famous Kenyan actor Joe Kinyua, known for his many acting roles in local shows, but commonly as Njoro Wa Uba, has proposed to his long-term girlfriend Wangari Thatcher.

In the photo, the actor was on one knee and dressed in a blue coat and grey trousers, while his better half rocked a beautiful kitenge dress.

“Indeed love is a beautiful thing @wangarithatcher you literally swept me off my feet,” he captioned the photo.

The photo was posted amid a video of the famed actor appearing to wed in a church.

In the video, he is seen dancing next to a lady who is wearing a gown.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish the certainty of the event.

Kinyua has played many roles in his decade-long career as an actor.

In the Njoro wa Uba show which perhaps is the most popular, he plays the role of a sacked bank employee who elects to drive a taxi (uber) so as to make ends meet even as he battles a case of fraud in court, a baby mama who’s fled, and a mother in law who takes care of his daughter even though the two cannot seem to agree on one thing.

His other role includes that of a human rights activist in the biographical thriller The Fifth Estate about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and in Lizz Njagah’s non-committal boyfriend in Erica Anyadike’s drama series How to Find a Husband.

His active participation in the film industry has seen him bag a Kalasha Awards nomination back in 2019, in both Film and Television courtesy of the Kenya Film Commission.

Thatcher, meanwhile, is a singer and tech lover.