Nikita Kering bags two awards at Afrima

Kenyan songbird Nikita Kering poses with her trophies at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan teenage songbird Nikita Kering on Sunday scooped two awards at this year’s All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nikita bagged the Best Artiste Rnb and Soul award and the Best Female Artiste East Africa. She has also been nominated in the Song Writer of the Year category.

An elated Nikita thanked her fans and God for her victory.

“THANK YOU!!! And @afrima.awards I didn’t do this alone, I did it with you. Thank you and Thank God,” she posted on Instagram, complete with her glittery trophies.

Fellow celebrities were quick to congratulate her for latest achievement.

“Congratulaaaaatiionsss girl,” said Azziad Nasenya.

“Absolutely fantastic!!!!!!!!! Congrats to you @nikita_kering,” wrote Maina Kageni.

“So so proud of you our @nikita_kering .it’s been a journey…,” Mwalimu Churchill said.

“Yay…congratulations hon,” said Muthonidrummerqueen.

The 19 year old rose to stardom with her breakthrough song Tragedy. She won more hearts with Happy With You, a song that attracted more than 700,000 views on YouTube while she still 16 years old.

The sensational songbird made her debut stage performance during an album launch by Emmy Kosgey in 2012.