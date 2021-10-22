Nigerian singer Omah Lay announces Kenyan tour

Famed Nigerian afro-pop singer Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay has confirmed he will be performing in Kenya on October 30, 2021.

“Yoh what’s up Kenya, this is Omah Lay, and I’m gonna be performing at the Pizza and Wine Festival on the 30th of October. So come on out. Come out with your friends. Come let’s have fun. Alright?” the singer explained in a video uploaded on his social media pages.

This year’s edition of the Pizza and Wine Festival takes place on October 30 and 31 2021, at Royal Gardenia Gardens Evergreen, Kiambu Road.

The organizers have announced a kitenge dress code and performing artist being the triumphant ‘Godly’ crooner.

Kenyan superstars who are set to grace the event include Bensoul, Karun, Nikita Kering, Chris Kaiga, Nviiri The Storyteller, Kahush, and more acts to be announced at the event.

The event has been received with much enthusiasm by the artist’s fans as he was previously set to perform in August at Ngong Racecourse only for the event to be cancelled owing to the pandemic.

The cancellation of the ‘Understand’ hitmaker’s event came after the announcement by the government banning all public gatherings and social events.

The Kenyan visit comes barely a year after the Nigerian singer was arrested in Uganda for reportedly performing at an event despite an existing ban by the government in measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The impending visit also comes a month after the singer separated from his girlfriend namely Gloria.

The separation comes after he shared a video of her ex-girlfriend and a guy suspected to have been cheating on Omah Lay with surfaced.