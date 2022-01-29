Nick Ndeda ‘unveils’ Maandy on social media

Nick Ndeda has left tongues wagging with his recent social media post that suggests he might found love.

The vocal radio presenter has not shied away from sharing his new flame in a post, where he is seen cozying up with Kenyan rapper Maandy aka Kabaya, and captioned, “You’re all that and a bag of fries @maandygram and you know just how much I love fries!”

In a similar post shared by Maandy, on her Instagram page, the rapper wrote, “In the beginning,” leading to speculations about her current relationship status with the radio personality.

Fans have, however, gone out of their way to congratulate the pair assuming they are now an item, and wishing them well with most appearing excited.

Ndeda split with his wife Muthoni Gitau in 2021 citing differences in regards to the path each was taking at the time. The couple separated on mutual grounds and decided to pursue their own targets individually.

The media personality also highlighted, in a YouTube vide in which he appeared with his former partner, that he started dating her when he was only 23 and hadn’t explored as much, which is something he was open to trying out after the split.

“We started dating when I was 23. So I didn’t get to…I haven’t dated much. I have only had three relationships and I feel like maybe that is something I want to explore. I want to go date,” he said.

In 2021, there were rumors linming Maandy with singer Breeder LW, with the speculation linked to the number of songs she had done with the artist.

Maandy, however, tarnished the rumors and set the record straight when she publicly announced that they are not an item.