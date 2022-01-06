Ngirici’s advance birthday wish to Raila

Purity Ngirici has publicly shared birthday wishes with Raila Odinga, days before the D-day.

The Kirinyanga women representative recently ditched Deputy President William Ruto and it appears she is all too keen to prove she has moved on, politically speaking.

“Happy 77th Birthday Jakom,” she wrote on Facebook.

The message to Baba has caught the attention of Netizen as his birthday is celebrated on January 7 of each year.

Many thought Ngirici was making a statement with the hurried birthday wishes as another section of Kenyans welcomed her on ODM.

Otukho Jackson wrote, “Si birthday ni Kesho? But the hurried wish makes it a big political statement especially after umetoka Sugoi🙂 The message is home.”

Gerald Bitok added, “Wangui Ngirici ni kesho but yes your message is home.”

While diching UDA, Ngirici said she would be vying for Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.

Ngirici said she ditched UDA after being summoned at the headquarters and told to shelve her ambition for Governor Anne Waiguru.

“The ‘party owners’ called me to Nairobi where they told me to vie for the Mwea parliamentary seat and shelve my gubernatorial ambitions in favour of Governor Ann Waiguru,” she said in Mwea and Gichugu.

Days after ditching Ruto’s party Ngirici removed UDA colours from her offices in Kerugoya town.

The offices which had yellow and green, the dominant UDA colours with the wheelbarrow, the party’s symbol, have now been repainted in white colour.

She also removed the UDA colours from her public address lorry and campaign vehicles.