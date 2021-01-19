Zero Covid-19 fatalities, as 81 new positive cases confirmed





Kenya on Tuesday recorded no deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, the country, however, recorded an additional 81 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the same period, raising the national tally to 99,308.

The new cases were confirmed from a sample size of 2,347 that was tested bringing the cumulative tests so far conducted to 1,130,707.

According to the health ministry, 68 of the new Covid-19 patients are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners.

51 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours; 31 from Home-Based Isolation and Care, 20 from various facilities bringing the total recoveries in the country to 82,478.

“Currently, there are 694 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,670 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 3 are under observation,” Health Ministry said.

The ministry headed by CS Mutahi Kagwe added that 11 more patients are separately on supplementary oxygen; 10 of them in the general wards and one in the High Dependency Unit.

Nairobi led in new infections at 49, Turkana seven, Nakuru and Nyamira had five cases each, while Kajiado and Nyeri both recorded three cases two cases each were recorded in Migori and Mombasa with Kiambu, Kisumu, Kitui, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga all recorded a case each.