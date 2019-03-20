Zambia High Commissioner dies while receiving treatment in Nairobi

The late Zambia High Commissioner to Kenya, Brenda Muntemba-Sichilembe, with her husband Sulanji Sichilembe. PHOTO | COURTESY

Zambia High Commissioner to Kenya, Her Excellency Brenda Muntemba-Sichilembe has died.

The 49-year old High Commissioner has been receiving treatment since she was involved in a fatal road accident at Machakos on February 26.

Foreign PS Macharia Kamau has confirmed the death.

Ms Muntemba-Sichilembe was initially admitted at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital, and then flown to Nairobi and operated on to stem internal bleeding where she was admitted in Intensive care unit (ICU).

Prior to her appointment to this role, she served as Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.

