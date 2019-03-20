Join our WhatsApp Channel
Zambia High Commissioner dies while receiving treatment in Nairobi

By David Kwalimwa March 20th, 2019 1 min read

Zambia High Commissioner to Kenya, Her Excellency Brenda Muntemba-Sichilembe has died.

The 49-year old High Commissioner has been receiving treatment since she was involved in a fatal road accident at Machakos on February 26.

Foreign PS Macharia Kamau has confirmed the death.

Ms Muntemba-Sichilembe was initially admitted at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital, and then flown to Nairobi and operated on to stem internal bleeding where she was admitted in Intensive care unit (ICU).

Prior to her appointment to this role, she served as Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.

More to follow…

About the author

David Kwalimwa

David Kwalimwa is a journalist with a great bias for sporting events and current affairs. He studied Information Technology at Kampala International University. He’s experience in journalism includes covering Kenya’s General Elections in 2013 and 2017, two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the FIVB Grand Prix in Mexico and Croatia, and Women’s Volleyball World Cup. View all posts

