Yummy Mummy angers online community with drunk driving confession





Vlogger Joan Munyi, popularly known as Yummy Mummy, has been slammed by the online community for making a shocking confession on her YouTube channel that she recently drove home from a party while under the influence of alcohol.

The video begins with her sharing he daily routine hacks of being a mother and taking care of her family.

She takes her daughter to hospital to get an injection, then goes out shopping for back to school items for her son.

Her day then ends with her going out for some drinks with friends where they are seen having a good time and toasting to the night.

The scene then changes to her sitting in her car and telling her viewers how she ended up driving home even after taking a few drinks.

ALCOBLOW TEST

And that is not all she then says that she even passed an alcoblow test.

“So on my way home I am drunk but I am not like drunk kabisa I am like in-between kind of drunk. Literally like a hundred meters from my gate there was alcoblow, and I knew today is the day and sure enough I was stopped,” she narrates.

“And not just stopped by a man cop but by a lady cop and the second I saw she was a woman I knew for sure they were going to ask me to get out of my car. She stopped me and she was like ‘madam nipatie license.’ I did not have my license, she asked for my ID I showed it to her. And then she told me I have to blow the alcoblow thing. We then had a back and forth but eventually I got out of the car and went across the road and get the alcoblow done,” she further narrated.

She said that despite her worst fears, the test reveled that she wasn’t above the alcohol limit.

ONLINE REACTION

Kenyans online were not so impressed by her revelation with many reprimanding her for being so careless as to drive under the influence of alcohol.

Carol Songa asked, “And she was afraid when she was asked to take the alcoblow. Why would you be afraid if you were sober?”

“I loved her until I saw this on her channel yesterday and boy was I mad!” Kamba Queen commented.

“I was honestly so disgusted. Recording it was one thing, but consciously deciding to upload it after all the awareness being done online is just sad and pathetic,” Brian Mbunde wrote.

“She was tipsy but not drunk-drunk while editing,” Sharleen commented.

“So irresponsible of you to drink and drive and actually narrate it like it’s some achievement. Doesn’t matter the amount as you justify it. Care to mind other road users if you don’t yourself and your family,” Stella Wangari wrote.