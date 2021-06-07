Youtuber Elodie Zone shares physical abuse experience





Popular YouTube come Instagram sensation Elodie Zone has opened the lid on physical abuses she says she suffered in the past.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, the YouTuber alleges she’s undergone physical abuse in her previous relationships.

She named some of the partners she claims abused her, including one who reportedly slammed her head on the table but Nairobi News can not publish their names for legal reasons.

The physical abuse left her feeling stupid, she adds.

“I’ve hidden bruises from my past two relationships. I’ve felt stupid and have been undermined. I’ve been told to keep quiet. I’ve been told to stop speaking up on social media cause I’ll look like I’m “acting out.” I’ve been told that depression means you overact.. etc… all are total nonsense. I want men and women in my position to raise their voices! We may be small but our voices cannot be silenced,” she answered after being asked what kind of abuse she had faced.

At the beginning of the year, Elodie also narrated how a ‘special friend’ left her stranded at night.

“Yup. January 1st, 2021, there are videos online of him slamming me against a table and leaving me and my baby cousins at a club past curfew. Cross-check with my “life is good” highlight. The first vid,” she explained of one of her boyfriends.

She also did not take it kindly after a fan asked her to ‘Chill Out’.

“Men like you are part of the problem. You haven’t done anything physically, but you get uncomfortable with women speaking up. I pray that if you ever have a daughter she doesn’t go through this – cause truthfully you’d kill someone.”

In 2018, Elodie also opened up on one of the lowest moments in her life – going through hell shortly after her publicized breakup.

“There are three times in my life that I have really gone through hell. The first time was when I was around 14 or 15 people used to call me a whore, they used to say I was sleeping around. I wasn’t doing any of it, I didn’t really do a lot and people would still talk about me and it sucked,” she said on YouTube.

She shared that it was toxic and was made worse when the two went separate ways.

She claimed that after the breakup, Sean’s family and friends subjected her to ridicule, making their breakup even more dramatic than it should have been.