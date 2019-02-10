YouTube now deactivates notorious paedophile’s account

Dutch national, Hans Egon Dieter Vriens, when he appeared before Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 2, 2018 to answer to charges of defilement and committing an indecent act to two minors at Roysambu Estate. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

YouTube has deleted an account belonging to a Kenyan-based Dutchman who has been posting videos of minors dancing and posing suggestively.

The removal of the account owned by Mr Hans Vriens Egon Dieter, 74, comes just hours after the Sunday Nation and Nairobi News exposed how The Dutchman molested several children in Kenya and in his country.

Dieter’s YouTube channel only had 13 subscribers and 13 videos before it was deleted.

Links which previously displayed the videos now only yield a message that reads:

“This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated.”

From the joint exposé by the Sunday Nation and Nairobi News, it emerged that the notorious paedophile had been jailed in Netherlands after the court found him guilty of defiling three other minors.

CHARGED AND JAILED

That was in 1995 when he was jailed for two and a half years and set free.

It is not clear when he came to Kenya but our investigations revealed that in 2002 he was arrested and charged in a Nairobi court for similar offences.

Our investigation also revealed that the Netherlands Embassy in Nairobi didn’t alert Kenyan authorities about the initial charges Mr Dieter faced back home.

In November last year, Mr Dieter, who runs a children orphanage in Kitui, was arrested at his Roysambu house by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for molesting three children.

Hearing of his case will start in April and so far two Dutch women, Eustacia and Suzzana, who claim he molested them back in 1997, have vowed to travel to Kenya to testify in the case.