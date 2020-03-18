Youths kill man they claimed had coronavirus

A man has died after being assaulted by a group of youth accusing him of suffering from coronavirus in Kibundani village, Kwale County.

George Kotini Hezron was heading home from a drinking spree when he met a group of youth who made fun of him.

Msambweni Sub-County Commander Nehemiah Bitok said the youth took advantage of his drunkenness and beat him up, leaving him for dead.

“While heading home, he met a group of youth who attacked him and accusing him of suffering from coronavirus,” he said.

He said the 9pm incident was reported by a villager who alerted the police about the inhumane act.

Mr Bitok said the man died while receiving treatment at Msambweni County Referral Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The Sub-County police boss said they have launched investigation and are pursuing the culprits.

“No arrests have been made but we have launched investigations into the matter,” he said.

Mr Bitok warned the public of making false allegations and taking the law in their on hands.